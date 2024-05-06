Plea to save IT professionals from imposters posing as ‘Delhi Police’

May 06, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Hyderabad

Mettu Sai Kumar, chairman of the Telangana Fishermen Congress Committee (TFCC), lodged a complaint with the DGP claiming that` some anti-social elements pretending to be ‘Delhi Police’ were approaching IT professionals, demanding to check their mobiles and laptops.

He said in the complaint that IT professionals were worried over these new developments and urged the DGP to arrest those who were trying to obtain information illegally from the professionals. “We don’t know the genuineness of the claims of these Delhi residents and the police should protect the IT professionals,” he said.