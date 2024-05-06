GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Plea to save IT professionals from imposters posing as ‘Delhi Police’

May 06, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Mettu Sai Kumar, chairman of the Telangana Fishermen Congress Committee (TFCC), lodged a complaint with the DGP claiming that` some anti-social elements pretending to be ‘Delhi Police’ were approaching IT professionals, demanding to check their mobiles and laptops.

He said in the complaint that IT professionals were worried over these new developments and urged the DGP to arrest those who were trying to obtain information illegally from the professionals. “We don’t know the genuineness of the claims of these Delhi residents and the police should protect the IT professionals,” he said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.