Platform ticket is ₹ 20 at Kacheguda station till Oct. 9

SCR has announced that the platform ticket price has been hiked at the Kacheguda railway station from ₹ 10 to ₹ 20 till October 9 to have a control on the flow of public entering on to the platforms and to avoid inconvenience to bonafide passengers, said a press release.

It also stated that special trains Train No. 07265/07266 Secunderabad – Yesvantpur –Secunderabad with halts at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparti Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both directions and will be run on September 28 and 29.

Another special is Train No. 07481/07482 Tirupati - Secunderabad – Tirupati with halts at Renigunta, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Guntakal, Mantralaym, Raichur, Tandur, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, and Begumpet stations in both directions on October 9 and 10, respectively.