Placement season at IITH begins on a positive note with 508 job offers

December 12, 2022 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST

HYDERABAD

As the case in the past, the students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) have been attracting the companies worldwide in the talent hunt.

The IITH witnessed 508 offers, which includes 54 international offers, made from 144 companies during phase-1 of campus placements held between December 1 to 7, 2022. The entire recruitment process was held in hybrid mode. A total of 700+ students have registered for placements across departments this year.

For phase-1 of placements, a total of 13 (as on date) international companies have registered, compared with about 12 international companies in phase 1 & 2 of last year (2021-22). In addition, 54 International offers were made in phase I, which is higher than the previous year’s international offers (46 offers in both phase 1 & 2).

The first graduating batch of B.Tech in the AI department at IITH has seen an 82% placement within the 1st week of the placement process. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also increased to 51 this year as compared to 33 last year.

The prominent hiring sectors included core engineering, IT/Software, Finance and Consulting. A lot of India-based and international-based start-ups and companies are among the top recruiters this year. The highest package is ₹63.78 lakh, while the average package is ₹19.49 lakh as on date for the ongoing phase-1 placements. The company, Blend 360, has released the highest number of offers.

“We believe in creating industry-ready talent with strong fundamentals, which certainly will fetch the dream jobs for the students. The various initiatives taken in the last two years, like internship for B.Tech, Inter-disciplinary MTech and so on, have made us achieve these numbers, and we will continuously innovate to make our students prepared to fulfil their dreams,” said Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IITH.

This placement season started on a positive note, with 99 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), as compared to 82 PPOs in the previous academic year. Phase-2 of placements will begin in January 2023. There is the same trend in international offers this year too, when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2022-23, we have received 50 international offers (as on day) from 7 companies across 2 countries (i.e., Japan & Taiwan). More international offers are expected in Phase 2.

Speaking about phase-1 of campus placements, Dr Abhinav Kumar, Faculty In-Charge (Office of Career Services), IITH, said, “The OCS student team has been continuously working along with our OCS staff to facilitate the placement and internship process at IITH. We are glad to see that the placement season at IITH has started on a positive note.”