GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Phone tapping case: 14-day remand for two arrested senior police officials

Police likely to seek their custody for further questioning

March 25, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As the phone tapping case takes twists and turns opening new gateways into the ‘illegal’ tapping of phones in the previous BRS government, two senior police officers, arrested on Saturday night, were sent to 14 days of judicial custody till April 6.

The two arrested officers — Additional DCP of CSW Thirupathanna and Additional SP of Bhupalpally N. Bhujanga Rao were presented before the judge and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Police officials are likely to submit a petition before the court for their custody to question them about the exact nature of their involvement.   Officials from the West Zone police of Hyderabad said that they confessed to their involvement in the reported crimes including conspiracy to monitor private persons illegally by developing their profiles and abusing their official positions. “They were reportedly following the advice of D. Praneeth Kumar alias Praneeth Rao, the DSP (under suspension), formerly working in the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) and destroyed public property to conceal their involvement,” explained the officials.

Thirupathanna was formerly the Additional SP of SIB, while Bhujanga Rao was the then Additional SP of the Intelligence Department. 

Praneeth Kumar was arrested on March 13 by the Panjagutta police from his residence in the Srinagar Colony of Rajanna-Sircilla district following a complaint from his superior D. Ramesh, Additional SP with the Special Intelligence Branch, stating that there had been “a concerning pattern of his behaviour during his time as an Inspector and later as DSP with the SIB from 2018 to 2023.”

As per the complaint, Mr. Praneeth was involved in dismantling and destroying data in 42 hard drives and replacing them with new ones.  Moreover, he also dismantled and destroyed equipment containing data by turning off the cameras on the night of December 4, 2023, the day Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lost the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. He was booked under Sections 409, 427, 201 and 120 (B) of the IPC and cases were also registered under the Prevention of Destruction of Public Records Act (PDPP Act), 1984 and the Information Technology Act (ITA).

Related Topics

Telangana / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.