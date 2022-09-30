The Nehru Zoological Park received a cheque of ₹20 lakh from Gland Pharmaceuticals Limited towards adoption of several animals, including one giraffe, one tiger, one lion, and one bear for one year. The company has been actively adopting animals for the past two years, a statement from zoo informed.
Pharma company gives ₹20 lakh to zoo park
