PG courses in social sciences for students from all streams

B.Sc, engineering and medical students too can pursue them

To encourage multi-disciplinary concept and ensure a cross-culture atmosphere in the classrooms, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to open up the humanities courses to all streams of students at the post-graduate level, ensure the transfer of academic credits between different institutions and allow pursing one subject from the open university.

Unlike the previous years, students planning to pursue PG courses in social sciences and humanities streams like Public Administration, History, Economics, Psychology, Political Science, English and Telugu can do so even if they are from science and mathematics background at the UG level.

Earlier, for entry into these courses students had to mandatorily study them as an elective or as an optional subject in their degree. “It means B.Sc students or B.Com students or those from engineering and medical course backgrounds too can study all the Social Sciences and Humanities courses at PG level,” said TSCHE chairman, Prof. R. Limbadri. The decision was taken at the Vice-Chancellors’ meeting on Monday and it was attended by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Naveen Mittal.

“Such flexibility is already available in the Central Universities and why can’t that be extended to our students,” said OU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravinder.

The meeting also opened up courses to be studied simultaneoulsy at two different instititutes if the desired combinations were not available in the same college.

For example, if students want to pursue Mass Communication subjects along with History and Economics, one of the subjects can be pursued through the distance education mode. The unavailable subject can be studied as a separate paper through the Distance Education Centres of the Telangana Universities, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University to make the combinations more attractive to students. This will be applicable to science students as well.

All these new combinations will be made available from the ensuing academic year in degree and PG colleges in Telangana.

The Vice-Chancellors also proposed the extension of the National Integration Quota from the existing 5% to 20% to attract more students from other States to ensure cross-cultural atmosphere in the classrooms.