GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Personality development to be part of school curriculum in Telangana

School Education department is preparing modules that focus on grooming students to face everyday life situations such as personal and social hygiene, anxiety, etiquette, public speaking and stage fright

April 30, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

B. Pradeep
The modules, divided into ‘in-the-class’ and ‘after-class sessions’, will take up to five extra hours a week.

The modules, divided into ‘in-the-class’ and ‘after-class sessions’, will take up to five extra hours a week. | Photo Credit: Representational picture

The Telangana State school curriculum, starting this academic year, will not only aim at academic performance but will also help students develop their personality.

The Department of School Education is developing standardised modules that focus on grooming students to face everyday life situations — such as personal and social hygiene, anxiety, etiquette, public speaking, stage fright, and gender and social inequalities — and introduce them to do socially useful productive work, Principal Secretary of the department Burra Venkatesham said.

“Until Class 12, I had a fear of public speaking. It is common among students coming from government schools, rural areas, disadvantaged sections and those lacking exposure to learning,” said Mr. Venkatesham.

Personality development modules have been part of some schools run by voluntary school organisations. Such modules, however, will now be streamlined and made compulsory in all schools across the State, he said.

Mr. Venkatesham said the modules, divided into ‘in-the-class’ and ‘after-class sessions’, will take up to five extra hours a week, with after-class sessions entailing sports and cultural activities. The modules will be ready by May 15 for incorporation into the curriculum, he said.

The aim is to make students, their parents and teachers understand that results do not only mean acquiring marks but also developing an overall and effective personality, Mr. Venkatesham added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.