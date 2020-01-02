Telangana

People would prefer TRS, says Council Chairman

more-in

People have voted earlier too for development by TRS, says Gutha

Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday said people would choose the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the urban local bodies polls in the State scheduled this month.

“In earlier polls, people wanted their areas to be developed, hence they elected leaders of the ruling party. I believe people have the same thoughts even now,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at his camp office here on Thursday, Mr. Sukender Reddy said he was happy about several development works in the State and showered praises on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR’s consistent hard work brought happiness to the farming community and all projects in Telangana are brimming with waters and irrigation was possible for lakhs of acres, he said.

He asserted that “the State stood first in the country with respect to law and order.”

Reiterating the ‘uniform development’ being brought about by the TRS government, Mr. Sukender Reddy said, was a reason people would choose the ruling party in the ULB polls too.

He, however, said he would not comment on ‘issues relating to politics’, when asked about his reaction to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy’s recent statements in media.

“The Opposition should understand that filing cases in court will only delay development,” he said, and reasoned, that the “State Election Commission would conduct elections only if everything was complete.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 9:43:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/people-would-prefer-trs-says-council-chairman/article30462971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY