People would prefer TRS, says Council Chairman

Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday said people would choose the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the urban local bodies polls in the State scheduled this month.

“In earlier polls, people wanted their areas to be developed, hence they elected leaders of the ruling party. I believe people have the same thoughts even now,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at his camp office here on Thursday, Mr. Sukender Reddy said he was happy about several development works in the State and showered praises on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR’s consistent hard work brought happiness to the farming community and all projects in Telangana are brimming with waters and irrigation was possible for lakhs of acres, he said.

He asserted that “the State stood first in the country with respect to law and order.”

Reiterating the ‘uniform development’ being brought about by the TRS government, Mr. Sukender Reddy said, was a reason people would choose the ruling party in the ULB polls too.

He, however, said he would not comment on ‘issues relating to politics’, when asked about his reaction to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy’s recent statements in media.

“The Opposition should understand that filing cases in court will only delay development,” he said, and reasoned, that the “State Election Commission would conduct elections only if everything was complete.”