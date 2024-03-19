GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People realising value of BRS after falling prey to false promises: KCR

Recalling a recent review meeting of the party, former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said several party leaders had explained to him that Dalit Bandhu scheme had harmed the prospects of the party in the Assembly elections badly as those who did not get it turned against the party.

March 19, 2024 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao speaking after welcoming R.S. Praveen Kumar into the party on Monday.

BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao speaking after welcoming R.S. Praveen Kumar into the party on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

hyderabad

President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has observed that people of Telangana are now realising that they have fallen prey to the false promises of the Congress with the hope that the new dispensation will give them more than what the BRS regime is doing.

Speaking after welcoming the former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar into BRS on Monday, he said the value of horses would be known only after one believes in the donkeys. There was need to further improve the social awareness among ‘Bahujans’ by taking along the poor among upper castes and other like-minded forces.

Recalling a recent review meeting of the party, he said several party leaders had explained to him that Dalit Bandhu scheme had harmed the prospects of the party in the Assembly elections badly as those who did not get it turned against the party. However, he was of the view that such thinking was not correct as it had helped at least those families who had received the Dalit Bandhu benefit improve their lives.

He observed that the Dalit society had not taken the impact of Dali Bandhu positively and it was for the Bahujan intellectuals to analyse the Dalits’ response. There was need to continue to struggle for united fight by Dalit and Bahujan forces to achieve rights. He reiterated that Dalit Bandhu was a pathbreaking initiative and no party or State had even thought of such a scheme.

