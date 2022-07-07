People hit by increase in gas prices: KTR

‘Budget of common man turned upside down, will continue fight’

Responding to the call given by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao, party activist held dharna at several places across the state protesting over the hike of gas prices.

Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the budget of common man has turned upside down with the frequent increase in the prices of gas cylinder. He termed the Prime Minister ‘Dharendra Modi.’

“In the last eight years the gas price was increased by 170 per cent. In India gas is being sold at highest price in the world. With the latest increase the gas price was hiked by ₹244 in the last one year. In 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister the gas price was only ₹410 whereas now the price is ₹1,100. This is unfortunate,” commented Mr Rama Rao in a release here on Thursday and congratulated the party cadre on holding protest against the hike in gas prices. He said that the BJP leaders who raised their voice against price hike of gas cylinders before coming to power are now silent. He demanded that the Centre bring down the increased gas prices immediately.

“The rupee value has been falling down everyday and on the other hand petro prices are increasing. Instead of offering new jobs, the BJP Government at Centre is closing central institutions,” commented Mr Rama Rao.

Led by Medchal district TRS president and MLC Shambhipur Raju, TRS activists held dharna at Gandi Mysamma Chowrasta on Thursday. They cooked on the road with firewood as part of protest and held ‘Manava Haram.’