Telangana

PDS rice seized, two arrested

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy with the seized PDS rice in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy with the seized PDS rice in Karimnagar town on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

more-in

230 quintals or rice stopped from being taken to Maharashtra

The Task Force police have arrested two persons on the charges of illegally transporting the 230 quintals of PDS rice worth ₹ 5.75 lakh and seized a lorry from their possession.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Thursday, Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy said that the Task Force police have nabbed the accused Anil Kumar of Warangal and Subhas Dhane of Nagpur. While M. Swarnakar and K. Damodar of Warangal district managed to escape. The gang was purchasing the PDS rice from Wardhannapet in Warangal district at the rate of ₹ 10 per kg and later selling them at higher rates in Maharashtra.

On credible information, the Task force police with the support of Chigurumamidi police have caught the lorry transporting PDS rice illegally at Chigurumamidi mandal. Task force inspectors R. Prakash and Sashidhar Reddy and others were also present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 8:20:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pds-rice-seized-two-arrested/article30577822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY