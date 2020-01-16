PDS rice seized, two arrested

The Task Force police have arrested two persons on the charges of illegally transporting the 230 quintals of PDS rice worth ₹ 5.75 lakh and seized a lorry from their possession.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Thursday, Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy said that the Task Force police have nabbed the accused Anil Kumar of Warangal and Subhas Dhane of Nagpur. While M. Swarnakar and K. Damodar of Warangal district managed to escape. The gang was purchasing the PDS rice from Wardhannapet in Warangal district at the rate of ₹ 10 per kg and later selling them at higher rates in Maharashtra.

On credible information, the Task force police with the support of Chigurumamidi police have caught the lorry transporting PDS rice illegally at Chigurumamidi mandal. Task force inspectors R. Prakash and Sashidhar Reddy and others were also present.