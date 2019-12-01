Passage of new Revenue Act in Telangana likely to take more time

The passage of the proposed new Revenue Act bringing the administration of all the revenue related activities under one roof is likely to take some more time.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced his intentions to bring in reforms in the revenue administration couple of months ago stating that there was immediate need to completely revamp the legislations that were outdated and had caused immense loss to the farmers as well as the State government. The officials concerned focused attention on the finer aspects of the new Act and had asked the district collectors to study the situation at the field level and suggest improvements so that they could be incorporated in the new legislation.

At the same time, the government is understood to have sounded experts in land revenue matters in the Nalsar University for their suggestions on the proposed legislation as experts of the university strongly supported putting in place a comprehensive land revenue code and enactment of Title Guarantee Act amending the archaic tenancy related Acts. A formal draft of the legislation was in the process of preparation for which the government was said to be waiting for the feedback from the field level.

“There are as many as 107 Acts in vogue while some salient features of the Acts that had been repealed over a period of time need to be studied,” a senior official said. The process was likely to take more time as modalities should be evolved to bring together different wings of Revenue Department, Revenue Administration, Land and Survey Settlements and Stamps and Registrations under one roof.

This apart, the government had to study various aspects of the existing legislations before taking a final call on the provisions that should be retained in the new Act and those which should be done away with after assessing the field level situation. Since the impasse over the TSRTC strike which continued for more than 50 days had been resolved recently, the district collectors would again be asked to submit their feedback on the modalities that should be incorporated to make the Act foolproof.