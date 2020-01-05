Party should win the Municipal elections, Harish Rao urges cadre

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon his party workers to work hard for the TRS’ victory in the coming Municipal elections.

Participating in a party coordinating committee meeting held at Patancheru on Sunday, Mr. Rao said though many surveys have cited an advantage for the TRS, there should not be any laxity from the workers.

Winnability deciding factor

“Beneficiaries of government schemes are there in every house. Meet every voter and explain about the activities being taken up by the government,” said Mr. Rao. Further, he said the party will allot tickets to persons with winning chances and have public support. Moreover, “those who are not allotted tickets need not get disappointed as they will be given nominated posts in future,” he assured.

The Minister said those elected in the Municipal elections should serve the people and the Collector can take action against those who failed to perform duties as corporators or Municipal chairpersons.