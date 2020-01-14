Panther rescued from trap in Nalgonda

A leopard that fell into a trap laid by unidentified persons against wild boar menace in Nalgonda was rescued by officials of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

According to locals of Ajillapuram Tanda in Marriguda mandal in the district, the wild cat was seen struggling after getting caught in a wire trap at around 7 a.m., and soon they informed the police and Forest officials.

The agriculture fields belonged to one Dharma Naik, who grows vegetables and other crops, and it was not clear as to who laid the trap, reportedly for wild boars. The trapped wild cat attracted a large number of visitors from in and around Ajillapuram, as videos of the scene went viral on social media.

Forest officials had ensured preliminary measures till rescue operations were launched, as they waited for a team of veterinarians from Hyderabad to carry out rescue operations.

According to a press release by the Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, the Hyderabad team led by Dr. Asadullah reached the site soon and tranquillised the animal.

The panther, aged about five years, had suffered injuries in the trap, and was shifted into a cage and transported to the veterinary hospital at the zoo. It was under medical care and supervision, and is stable .

Officials said the rescued panther would be kept under observation for about a week, declare it fit and would be released back into its natural setting.

As per rules under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, officials said, the incident was registered and an investigation would be taken up.