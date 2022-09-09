Palvai Sravanth to be Congress candidate in Munugode

Palvai Sravanth was finalised based on a report by the PCC leaders who sought the opinion of other contenders and other party leaders

As expected, Palvai Sravanthi will be the Congress candidate for the Munugode by-poll. Her name was finalised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 9, 2022.

The AICC said that party president, Sonia Gandhi has finalised her candidature for the constituency that will go to by-poll after the sitting MLA, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her name was finalised based on a report by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders who sought the opinion of other contenders and also the party leaders in the constituency.

Ms. Sravanthi, a law graduate, is the daughter of five-time MLA, late Palvai Goverdhan Reddy, who was considered close to the Gandhi family. He won from the constituency since 1967 and also was a Rajya Sabha member when he passed away.

Ms. Sravanthi, who earlier spoke to The Hindu, said she was confident of being nominated by the party and also winning the elections since her family had deep connections with the constituency voters. “My own personal surveys reveal that I am way ahead of BJP’s likely candidate Raj Gopal Reddy,” she said exuding confidence that people will vote for her.

She contested as an Independent candidate in 2014 after the seat was given to the Communist Party of India (CPI) as per poll arrangement and secured second place. She has been active in the constituency for the last few years. Ms. Sravanthi holds a dual postgraduate degree in law and management and is also enrolled as an Advocate in the High Court.