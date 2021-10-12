Sculpture belongs to Vishnukundin era, says archaeologist

A palm-sized sculpture of Mahishamardini discovered on the outskirts of Pangal near Nalgonda has been identified as belonging to Vishnukundin era. The Vishnukundin dynasty ruled for two centuries between 420 and 624 AD and a few relics of their rule were found during excavation at Yeleswaram in 1963-64. The sculpture was discovered by some farmers of Dandempalli village while they were digging a channel for irrigation purpose. After examining the sculpture, archaeologist E. Sivanagireddy traced its origins by finding similarities with another stone sculpture of the goddess from Keesaragutta datable to the 4th-5th centuries AD.

The small carving on a soapstone measures 10 x 5 x 2 cms and shows the Goddess Mahishamardhini engaged in slaying the demon Mahishasura in the form of a buffalo. She is seen trampling the head of the demon and twisting its tail and at the same time driving a sula into the head. The other two arms hold sankhu and chakra. The simple drapery, ornaments and the turban like head gear clearly reveals the early iconography, says Mr. Sivanagireddy.