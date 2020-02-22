Palle Pragathi: show-cause notices for poor follow-up

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Saturday issued show-cause notices to four panchayat secretaries for neglect in maintenance of village nurseries as part of the Palle Pragathi programme.

Officials of Gurrampode, Buddareddygudem, Venkatapuram and Kudabhakshpalli were served notices after their work was assessed as ‘not reaching the target’ by the Collector when he visited the villages. Reviewing arrangements for Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi, Mr. Patil was in Devarakonda division speaking to panchayat officials, and explained the various compulsory works and punishments that would follow for non-compliance, under the flagship programme.

“Survival rate of seedlings planted under Telanganaku Haritha Haram must be above 85%, and the full responsibility is on the individual panchayat official,” he told them.

In case a few plants die, officials should immediately re-plant a five-foot plant, arrange tree guard and ensure timely watering. All the nurseries should also bear a name board, he said. Mr. Patil further instructed divisional supervisors for maintenance of registers, placing of plants indent as required in gram panchayats and a follow-up of the same.

Later visiting the Devarakonda municipal office, he inspected sanitation, water and greenery works by regular and contract staff. He reminded the special officers, appointed ward-wise, to visit respective wards to list progress of works, and directed staff in the sanitation department to drive the garbage-collecting vehicles till shortage of drivers is addressed in the division. It was also decided to take tractors on rent, to provide for Devarakonda Pattana Pragathi works starting on Feburary 24, till the full supply is completed by the dealers.