Palla Rajeshwar Reddy appointed head of farmer coordination committee in Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has been formally appointed Chairman and Director of Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi (TRRSS) — State Farmers’ Coordination Committee — on Friday with the issuance of a government order.

In the order issued effecting the appointment, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi stated that Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy would have a tenure of three years from the date of taking over of charge as the Chairman and he would be entitled for monthly salary, allowances and other perquisites admissible on par with a Cabinet Minister as the post would have the status of a Cabinet Minister.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy for the TRRSS Chairman’s post on November 16 following the resignation of Gutha Sukender Reddy in August first week to contest the election for a MLC seat. Mr. Sukender Reddy later became Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council.

The TRRSS came into being in February 2018 with the government’s nod for its formation and the entity was registered as a new corporation, a not-for-profit organisation under Section 8 of Companies Act, 2013. Mr. Sukender Reddy was appointed as its first Chairman on March 8. 2018.

Meanwhile, complimenting Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy on his appointment, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suggested the former to work towards transforming the farming community into a united force and help improve their income.