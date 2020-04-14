Palamuru residents urged not to return now

In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus spread in the district, particularly with those of the district staying outside and returning, the administration of Mahabubnagar has made a unique appeal to all the non-residents of Mahabubnagar, those living in other parts of the country, not to return home till the lockdown period is over.

District Collector S. Venkata Rao made the appeal particularly to those living in Maharashtra, where the spread of the infectious disease is highest in the country. He has asked all sarpanches, municipal chairpersons and commissioners, councillors, panchayat secretaries and others to speak to the families living in other States, particularly in Maharashtra, and tell them not to make an attempt to return to the district during the lockdown period.

The Collector told them to call the families over phone personally and explain them that they would be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005 at Telangana borders, even if they managed to reach till there as such commuting is prohibited now. He also appealed to the relatives of those living outside to call them over phone and advise them not to return to Mahabubnagar district during the lockdown period.