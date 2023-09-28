HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Paddy raised in record extent of 65 lakh acres this Kharif season: Minister

He says Rabi crops are likely to be raised in over 75L acres this year

September 28, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Paddy cultivation had gone up in 24,000 acres in Nagarkurnool district alone, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said. Image for representation purpose only. File

Paddy cultivation had gone up in 24,000 acres in Nagarkurnool district alone, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Crops were raised in about 1.38 crore acres in the ongoing Kharif season so far in the State, including horticultural crops in 12 lakh acres, and the government expected Rabi cultivation to be in around 75 lakh acres to 80 lakh acres, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Reviewing the status of Kharif cultivation and arrangements for Rabi cultivation with senior officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments, he said paddy cultivation was taken up in a record 65 lakh acres this Kharif season. Paddy was raised in higher extent in Nagarkurnool, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

Paddy cultivation had gone up in 24,000 acres in Nagarkurnool district alone, the Minister said adding that horticultural crops were also raised in 12 lakh acres including oilplam in 1.93 lakh acres so far.

Asking the authorities to start preparations for Rabi season, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said crops were raised in 74 lakh acres during the last Rabi and it was expected to be in 75 lakh acres to 80 lakh acres this Rabi season. He stated that the requirement of all fertilizers was assessed at 18.64 lakh tonnes for Rabi crops including 9.8 lakh tonnes of urea.

However, the Centre had allocated 9.2 lakh tonnes of urea to the State. A letter was addressed to the Centre requesting it to allocate the required 9.8 lakh tonnes urea keeping in view the expected increase in the extent.

On the crop loan waiver scheme announced in 2018, the Minister said 11,812.14 crore pertaining to 21,34,949 farmers was written off so far. Farmers to whom the loan waiver could not be implemented so far for reasons such as closure of bank accounts, change of bank names (merger), shifting of branches and other technical reasons. He asked the farmers whose crop loans were not written off to contact on 040-23243667 for clarifications.

The minister also asked the authorities to pursue settlement of all pending claims of Rythu Bima at the earliest. Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, Special Commission Hanmanth K. Zendge, Additional Director Vijay Kumar and others attended.

Related Topics

Telangana / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.