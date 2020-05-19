Telangana

Paddy farmer attempts suicide due to delay in procurement

Paddy farmers staging a rasta roko at Dandepally in Mancherial district on Tuesday.

Paddy farmers staging a rasta roko at Dandepally in Mancherial district on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Harvest lying at procurement centre for over a month

A paddy farmer from Dandepally mandal in Mancherial district attempted to end his own life owing to the delay in purchase of his produce by government agency concerned. Yeddu Buchanna consumed weedicide at the paddy purchase centre at Nelki Venkatapur in the mandal as the staff did not weigh his produce lying at the centre for over a month. He was shifted to Mancherial hospital. Meanwhile, farmers staged a rasta roko after the incident.

