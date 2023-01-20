HamberMenu
Pact signed for developing rechargeable aluminium battery

January 20, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram, and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, (CSIR- IICT), Hyderabad, have joined hands to develop a Rechargeable Aluminium Battery (RAB) following a pact signed on Friday.

Luminous Power Technologies MD Preeti Bajaj and CSIR-IICT Director D. Srinivas Reddy signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence senior officials from both sides. Luminous Power Technologies has a strong market presence in providing energy storage solutions for solar and inverter applications having recently launched advanced lead-acid gel batteries.

CSIR-IICT, with its proven track record as a knowledge partner to the chemical sector is involved in developing materials used in alternate battery chemistries as next-gen technologies.

“This is indeed a proud day for Luminous Power Technologies and is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the home energy storage space. We are excited to partner with CSIR-IICT to develop alternate energy storage options,” said Ms. Bajaj.

IICT Director Dr Reddy said: “Our focus is to develop sustainable solutions using abundantly available materials on earths’ crust, and I am glad Luminous Power Technologies has joined us as industry partner to translate the environmentally friendly energy storage technology on rechargeable aluminium battery being developed by our scientists,” said a press release.

