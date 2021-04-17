Oxygen shortage in State, admits Health Minister

Rules out lockdown, curfew or any restriction on movement

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday admitted that there is shortage of oxygen supplies to hospitals in the State for treatment of COVID patients but the State government was making every effort to overcome the problem.

Speaking to mediapersons at Huzurabad in Karimnagar district after opening a paddy procurement centre, Mr. Rajender sounded caution that the present spell of coronavirus was spreading more vigorously than the earlier one and it was likely that the positive cases will shoot up rapidly.

The number of people taking vaccine for the virus was increasing in these circumstances but there was a mismatch in demand and supply. “The vaccine is not something that the State government can purchase and give it to people. It is regulated by the Centre,” he said.

The Centre will assess the requirements of each State based on positive cases, population and demand. The consignments of vaccines were accordingly despatched to States. So, the Telangana government has placed a request with the Centre to give it priority in the despatches, Mr. Rajender said.

The Minister ruled out imposition of lockdown, curfew or other restrictions on movement of people in the State. He advised people not to go out unless necessary.

He also said Telangana government had requested Union Health Minister Harshvardhan to allow vaccination of population above 25 years of age. Dr. Harshvardhan responded positively but gave no assurance. The State was trying to streamline supply of oxygen and Remdesivir for treatment of patients and vaccines under strict supervision, he added.