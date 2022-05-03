Owner of a Goa casino, four others held for cricket betting

Hyderabad city police on Tuesday busted an organised cricket betting racket and arrested five persons. The officials sezied ₹15.65 lakh in cash, apart from 23 mobile phones, a voice recorder, a line connector instrument box and other incriminating material.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force team of the central zone along with Ramgopalpet police conducted a midnight raid and apprehended the gang members near Wesley PG College, Sindhi Colony.

The accused have been identified as 43-year-old resident of Nallagutta Bojja Bhupal Yadav alias Bhupal, 36-year-old native of Hisar, Haryana, Nikhil Gupta, 45-year-old resident of Shriganga Nagar in Rajasthan Praveen Sarna alias Bunty, 20-year-old resident of Pili Banga, Rajasthan, Yash Kumar Arora alias Sam and 48-year-old operator of a casino at Panjim in Goa and resident of Bapu Bagh Colony, Sindhi Colony, Amit Niranjan Doshi.

Mr. Doshi is reported to be the main organiser of the cricket betting racket, and is said to have a network of bookies, agents and punters across the country and has been running the ‘show’ for the past four years.