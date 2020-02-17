Owaisi urges CM to put on hold all work on NPR

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to put a stay on all work related to the National Population Register.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darussalaam where he welcomed the Cabinet decision on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 but requested the CM to take a leaf out of Kerala’s book.

“I welcome the decision of the government and Cabinet. I would also request and urge the Telangana Chief Minister that as the State of Kerala has put a stay on NPR, we request and hope that the Chief Minister would take a historic decision and also put a stay on NPR,” Mr. Owaisi said and added that the citizenship verification process has no connection with welfare schemes and also has no bearing on the upcoming Census and is a step towards the National Register of Citizens.