GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Owaisi alleges ASI report on Gyanvapi Masjid lacks rigour

The report is based on conjecture and makes a mockery of scientific study, Hyderabad MP posted on X

January 26, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi Masjid was based on ‘conjecture’.

Mr. Owaisi quoted news reports on X (formerly Twitter) and indicated that the report lacks academic rigour. He further claimed that the report, which implied that there existed a Hindu temple under the ‘existing structure’, would not stand academic scrutiny.

“This wouldn’t stand academic scrutiny before any set of professional archaeologists or historians. The report is based on conjecture and makes a mockery of scientific study,” he posted.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian quoted scholar, the late Omar Khalidi, who was from Hyderabad but moved to USA, and further stated: “As a great scholar once said ASI is the handmaiden of Hindutva”.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.