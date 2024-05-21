GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 9,000 pilgrims leave for Haj from Hyderabad

Updated - May 21, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 9,170 Haj pilgrims have left for Medina in Saudi Arabia to make the pilgrimage, the Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) said. Each of them has paid ₹3.5 lakh for making the pilgrimage from the Hyderabad embarkation point.

According to TSHC Executive Office Shaik Liyaqat Hussain, these pilgrims boarded 30 scheduled flights which began from March 8. There are another eight scheduled flights that will take off from the Hyderabad embarkation point. Mr. Hussain said that approximately 2,200 Haj pilgrims will leave for Medina on these flights. The last flight is scheduled to depart on May 25.

Reacting to complaints from certain pilgrims who are now in Saudi Arabia alleging a lack of coordination and arrangements left wanting, Mr. Hussain reminded pilgrims that lakhs of pilgrims from across the world converge for the Haj pilgrimage. He reminded that given the rules and climate of Saudi Arabia, pilgrims may face certain problems. He urged pilgrims to contact the khadim-ul-hujjaj (pilgrim helpers).

