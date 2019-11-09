Over 5,000 properties in east Hyderabad on show

The two-day Hyderabad Property Show-East 2019 of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) was inaugurated at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

The exhibition aimed at bringing together real estate developers, builders, building material manufacturers, consultants and financial institutions in the eastern part of Hyderabad.

As many as 62 stalls exhibiting over 5,000 units of apartments, villas, plots and commercial spaces are on display. The exhibition was inaugurated by Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy and Minister for Labour and Employment and Factories Ch. Malla Reddy.

CREDAI-Hyderabad president P. Ramakrishna Rao said this was the first edition of exhibition for the eastern city which had the potential to develop in a big way. Areas in this region like Uppal, L.B. Nagar, Keesara, Sagar road, Vijayawada road and Adibatla are expected to develop on par with other prominent hubs in the city, he added.