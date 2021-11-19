Over 45 kg ganja seized, 11 arrested

In the last three days, Cyberabad police registered four cases and arrested 11 persons on charges of drug peddling. They seized 45.154 kg ganja and five grams of MDMA from the accused. Police also registered 160 e-petty cases.

“Bulk buyers, local retailers and drug transporters are on police radar to curb ganja peddling and use,” Commissioner of Police M. Stephen Raveendra said.

He said that so far, they have invoked PD Act against eight peddlers and requested people to inform the police about drug suppliers through ‘Dial 100’ or Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell: 7901105423 or WhatsApp number 9490617444. Identity will be kept confidential, Mr. Raveendra added.

Suicide bid

Assuming that his personal problems might get the attention of CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, an agriculture labourer from Suryapet district, attempted to end his life by dousing himself with kerosene near Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon.

He was counselled later and let off.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)