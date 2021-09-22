Oustees submit memo to NGT

Three-member team visits Gouravelli reservoir

A three-member committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) visited Gouravelli reservoir on Wednesday and examined the issues that were brought to its notice. The members are P.S. Kautilya, member, Godavari River Management Board, M. Ramesh Kumar, Director, M&A, and Dr. E. Arockia Lenin, Scientist C. The visit continued from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during which they interacted with officials and representatives of oustees.

The oustees of Gouravelli had approached the NGT in July, 2021, seeking justice alleging that the project was being implemented without seeking required permissions and not offering Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to them. Responding to their complaint, the NGT had constituted the three-member committee and directed it to look into issues raised by the oustees.

The Gouravelli project was initially designed for 1.41 tmc ft but during redesign, the capacity was increased to 8.23 tmc ft. Gudatipally in Akkannapet mandal is one of the villages that would be submerged in the reservoir.

“In order to ascertain the genuineness of the allegations made and also to find out whether there is any violation, we think it is appropriate to appoint a joint committee to inspect the area in question and also to examine the project and submit a factual as well as action-taken report if there is any violation,” read the order issued by NGT. The panel was directed to ascertain the impact on environment. The committee was instructed to submit its report before September 30.

The oustees submitted a memorandum to the visiting team of NGT, urging it to render them justice. “We are the oustees of Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal under Gouravelli reservoir. About 2,200 acres was acquired in 2009 for the reservoir for 1.4 tmc ft capacity. In 2017, the capacity was increased to 8.23 tmc ft and notification was issued for 1967.18 acres without obtaining permissions from Central Water Commission, Tribal and Forest departments. This notification will not stand good in the court of law. We request you to present facts before the NGT and do us justice,” the memorandum said.