Oustees demand complete payment

Stall works at Ghanapur village in Toguta mandal

Even while the authorities are denying taking up any works related to lifting of three tmcft water from Kaleshwaram, the oustees of Ghanapur in Toguta mandal held dharna for the past three days demanding that complete payment must be made to them before taking up works. They were reluctant to allow works till the payment was cleared as they fear that officials may not hear them once the works were completed. On Saturday, the works were completely stalled.

According to sources the government acquired about 74.36 acres of land from the villagers a few months ago for digging canal for lifting three tmcft water from Kaleshwaram. At the time of land acquisition officials promised to pay ₹13 lakh per acre. The oustees claimed that they were paid ₹8 lakh by officials and works commenced to pay the remaining amount in three months. As the amount was not paid and works are fast progressing, the oustees suspected foul play and stalled the works.

Police rushed to the spot and interacted with the agitating farmers. They called the officials working for the contractor and held discussions with them and convinced the farmers with a promise to clear the payments within one and a half months.

“The contractor informed us that the payments will be cleared within next six weeks and then only works will be taken up. The promise was made in the presence of police. Hence we have withdrew our agitation,” one Swamy from the village told The Hindu.

This was not for the first time the works were stalled. Farmers of Tukkapur held protest several times alleging that the promised amount was not paid to them for the land acquired from them. “We were also promised a payment of ₹13 lakh per acre at the time of acquisition and so far ₹11 lakh was paid in two phases – ₹8 lakh and ₹3 lakh. We were yet to receive another ₹2 lakh and we do not know when they payment will be made,” said one of the villagers of Tukkapur.