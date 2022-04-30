OU not to allow Rahul Gandhi’s meeting citing EC’s decision

OU files affidavit in the High Court citing the reasons

OU files affidavit in the High Court citing the reasons

Osmania University has taken a stand not to permit the proposed meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the students on the campus on May 7.

Though the OU vice chancellor is yet to officially reject the representation of student groups and the Congress party it made its stand clear in the affidavit submitted to the High Court. Some student groups approached the High Court seeking its intervention as the OU administration was delaying its decision.

In the affidavit, the OU administration said the Executive Council has earlier decided not to allow any political meetings on the campus so that the academic atmosphere was not disturbed. “There is a likelihood of clashes between student groups as some students have represented not to permit such meetings,” a senior official said citing anonymity. Moreover, the OU NGO body elections are scheduled on the same day, he said.

Protests at OU

Meanwhile, student groups that invited Mr. Gandhi held protests at the Arts College on Saturday alleging that the government had brought pressure on the Vice Chancellor to deny permission. They tried to burn the effigy of the Chief Minister even as the police tried to stop them.