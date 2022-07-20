OTS scheme extended to property owners who cleared dues

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), through a statement on Tuesday, informed that it has extended the benefit of the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax, to owners who have already cleared their dues in the current year.

Recently, the government came up with the OTS scheme again, offering waiver of 90% interest on the accumulated arrears of property tax if the total dues were settled once and for all. The scheme is applicable across urban local bodies in the State, including GHMC.

In all, the assessees need to pay total tax dues along with 10% of the interest accumulated on the same over the years, at one go.

With respect to tax payers who have already cleared their entire dues, including the interest amounts and penalties up to March 2022, in the current fiscal till July 17, the waiver of 90% would be adjusted against future payments, a statement from GHMC informed.

The scheme, which started on July 17, will come to a close on October 31.

The statement also asked property owners to update their respective phone numbers in the tax records by clicking on the link ‘https://www.ghmc.gov.in/eodb_revenue/MobileUpdate.aspx’.