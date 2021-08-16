Organisation of staff into different local cadres may take time

State embarks upon the task in line with revised Presidential Orders

Organisation of the State local cadre government staff into district, zonal and multi-zonal cadres for finalising the cadre strength and identifying vacancies in different departments is likely to take some more time.

The government has embarked upon organisation of local cadres in line with the revised Presidential Orders - The Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2018 - following the reorganisation of districts from 10 to 33. After an elaborate exercise and consultations with the employees’ unions, the government has issued orders department wise categorising posts into district, zonal and multi-zonal cadres during the first week of this month.

Fixation and finalisation of cadre strength of each local cadre and final allocation of employees into local cadres, according to officials, was supposed to have been taken up three years ago immediately after the receipt of the new Presidential Order in August 2018. The order which came into force on August 30, 2018, mandates the government to organise classes of posts in the civil services and classes of civil posts under the State into various local cadres for different parts of the State within 36 months from the date of notification of the order.

Coupled with the delay is the creation of two more districts – Mulugu and Narayanpet – taking the total number of districts to 33. Employees voiced their concerns relating to seniority ranks in the process of finalising cadre strength, but officials said the fears are unfounded as the process of Organisation of Local Cadres is being done as per the Mandate of Presidential Order which safeguards the seniority of the staff.

Problems, however, persist because of the posting of the employees on order to serve basis subject to final allocation during the reorganisation of districts. But final allocation is yet to be completed as the employees are not given any options on the proposed cadre strength or allocation so far. Moreover, there is no clarity on the number of posts in different categories earmarked for each district as the existing employees are made to work on the order for serve basis.

The development comes in the light of the government’s announcement on filling up of vacant posts in different departments. Sanctioned cadre of strength of Telangana, according to the AP Reorganisation website, is pegged at 4.97 lakh of which 98,016 posts were vacant as on June 2, 2014. The government after detailed exercise in the recent months concluded that there are around 56,000 vacancies in the direct recruitment category posts and efforts had been started to fill them.