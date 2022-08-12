Online harassment for city-based table tennis player
Fake profiles created of the sportsperson
The Hyderabad city police’s cybercrime officials have opened a probe into the alleged harassment of a city-based and internationally acclaimed table tennis player by miscreants on a social media platform.
The complaint was reportedly made by the father of the female player late Thursday after abusive and derogatory comments against her became persistent during the week.
It was said that the miscreants used fake profiles. The police have stepped up efforts to nab the offenders.
