One more tests COVID-19 positive in Karimnagar

The detection of one more COVID-19 positive case in Karimnagar town on Wednesday night had come as a rude shock to the district authorities who were working relentlessly to stop the spread of the dreaded virus for the last one month.

Even as the authorities heaved a sigh of relief with no fresh cases reported in the last 10 days, the fresh positive case - of a person who had returned from Markaz prayers in New Delhi - had put them on high alert in Karimnagar town. The person was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, and his family members were quarantined.

15 discharged after testing negative

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has mounted to 19. However, 15 among them were discharged after testing negative.

Incidentally, the District Medical and Health authorities had tested him on two occasions after his return from the Markaz prayers, and he tested negative. The district authorities are now a worried lot over the sudden spurt of the virus.

New Containment Zones

Meanwhile, police began identifying the persons with whom he had moved in the last 28 days to quarantine them. On the other hand, the district authorities had announced the locality on the Civil Hospital Road where the person resided as a “containment zone”. Besides, the police had also identified two other localities to be declared as containment zones. They are barricading them and deploying forces to stop residents’ entry and exit.

It may be recalled that the Union government had declared Karimnagar district a ‘hotspot’ of the virus. In the wake of spurt in the virus cases after every fortnight, the district authorities have decided to intensify their operations to check the spread of the virus.

Five-year-old in Jagtial tests positive

A five-year-old boy from a village in Jagtial mandal has tested positive on Wednesday night and he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

According to to reports, the boy’s parents took him to Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh a few days ago for free surgery for specially-abled persons. They returned two days ago and villagers informed medical officials and police about the family’s return.

Medical teams swung into action and collected samples from the boy and sent them for testing in Hyderabad, which were confirmed positive on Wednesday night. Revenue and police officials visited the village on Thursday and are reviewing the situation about the contacts of the boy, including their family members, and send them to quarantine.