One held on cheating charge

Chatrinaka police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man from Dilsukhnagar for allegedly cheating a woman on the pretext of marriage and duped her to the tune of ₹11 lakh and a few grams of gold ornaments.

Recently, the victim, a resident of Uppuguda lodged a complaint with police stating that in 2014 she met the accused, Meduri Ramakrishna alias Ram alias Kittu, in a typing institute and since then they were in a relationship. “By his deceitful words, he started to take money and gold ornaments from the woman on the promise of marriage. Whenever she asked him for marriage, he used to ignore her, and finally refused to marry her,” police said.

He is a native of Chilkacherla village of Dornala mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.