Three adults and a child from a family were killed in a road accident at Kansanpally in Andol mandal of the Sangareddy district in the wee hours of November 3 (Thursday), after an RTC bus hit the car they were travelling in.

According to the police, the RTC bus of Narayankhed depot hit the car coming in the opposite direction and the four persons in the car have died on the spot. The deceased were identified as J. Dilip, Vinod, Supratik and Kanshi, the child.

Bodies were shited to a government hospital for post-mortem. Jogipet police registered the case for investigation.