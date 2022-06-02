On TS front, Amit Shah sounds confident

‘BJP is certain to wrest power in Telangana’

‘BJP is certain to wrest power in Telangana’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that BJP was certain to assume power in Telangana after next elections.

Addressing the State formation day celebrations organised by Ministry of Culture in New Delhi, Mr. Shah said the BJP will observe officially liberation day to mark the merger of erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union when the party formed government.

Mr. Shah denied the Centre resorted to discrimination against any State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believed that the prosperity of the nation depended on the well being of States.

In a lighter vein, he said if the funds released to Telangana by the Centre were to be read out, the list would be so exhaustive that it could go on till the results of next elections were declared.

The meeting was also attended by Union Ministers of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi and Narsapur MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju.