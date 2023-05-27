HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oilfed to have outlets in all districts

May 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy along with TS-Oilfed officials releasing cold-pressed groundnut oil in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy along with TS-Oilfed officials releasing cold-pressed groundnut oil in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation (TS-Oilfed) is planning to open its outlets to popularise its products, particularly edible oils, in all 33 district headquarters. Outlets are already opened in Khammam and Karimnagar and will be opened in Siddipet and Wanaparthy next month.

Speaking after releasing the Vijaya brand cold-pressed groundnut oil into the market here on Saturday, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said that as part of the plans to provide adulteration-free edible oils to people, Oilfed was focusing on production of quality groundnut, sunflower, sesamum, coconut, rice bran and palmolein oils.

He stated that Vijaya already has its outlets in all major Rythu Bazaars in Hyderabad for sale of edible oils. After formation of the State, Oilfed had achieved a turnover of over ₹1,000 crore with about ₹100 crore profit. Profit on edible oils itself was ₹10 crore, the Minister said.

Chairman of TS-Oilfed K. Ramakrishna Reddy and Managing Director M. Surender were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.