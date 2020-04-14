Officials told to seal inter-State border

The tahsildhars of Kaleshwaram and Sironcha in Maharashtra were asked to strictly monitor the movement of labour on both sides and seal the border until further orders.

District Collector Md. Abdul Azeem accompanied by senior officers visited the inter-State border at Kaleshwaram town and interacted with the police and revenue officials at the check post. He wanted them to implement the lockdown orders strictly and stop movement of people from either side. “More cases of coronapositive are being reported in Maharashatra and hence the border should remain closed as per the instruction of Telangana State government. The officers monitoring the check post should ensure that there is no movement of people between the States,” he said.

Since it was chilli crop harvesting season, more labour from neighbouring Maharashtra villages come into Bhupalpally district for wages. There were already 2,850 migrant labour in the district who came from Maharashtra. They were all given groceries and ₹ 500 cash as directed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

A total of three cases of coronavirus positive cases were reported in Bhupalpally district. The Collector urged people to maintain social distance and sport masks. They were asked to stay put at home to avoid spread of dreaded coronavirus.

Mr. Azeem said they have deployed mobile medical teams — one for every 15 households and collecting samples from suspected people. “We can check the spread of coronavirus if we follow the lockdown norms strictly,” he said.

Kaleswaram RDO Y. V. Ganesh, DSP B. Kishan, deputy tehsildhar S. Vithaleswar and others were present.