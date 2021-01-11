Officials told to focus on achieving targets under Palle Pragati

Villages in State a model for rest of country, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the ministers and officials concerned to vigorously work for achieving the targets envisaged under the Palle Pragati programme launched for all round development of the villages across the State.

A majority of the State population was residing in villages and the elected representatives and officials should recognize villages as their core focus areas. Plans for the all-round development of the villages should be developed and implemented accordingly.

The Chief Minister during an elaborate review of the progress of Palle Pragati works with ministers and senior officials on Monday directed the additional collectors and senior panchayat raj officials to constantly visit the villages and monitor the progress of works. Regular inspections of progress of programmes like development of nurseries in the villages should be taken up and steps should be initiated to replace the saplings which did not survive.

Own tractors

Mr. Rao appreciated the progress achieved in the village since the launch of the Palle Pragati through which Telangana villages were emerging as role models for the country in terms of development. Telangana was the only State where all the villages had tractors, dump yards, nurseries and other facilities in addition to supply of safe drinking water to each household.

While only 84 gram panchayats had tractors during the formation of Telangana, as many as 12,765 villages were having own tractors equipped with tankers and trolleys. Nurseries were set up in 12,755 villages and steps had been taken to ensure protection and survival of the saplings planted. In addition to nurseries, the government had embarked upon an ambitious programme for setting up Palle Prakruti Vanams in 19,740 habitations and lands for the purpose were identified in 19,027 habitations.

Planting of saplings was completed in as many as 15,646 habitations and works were progressing in a speedy manner in remaining habitations. Construction of 2,601 Rythu Vedikas — platforms for farmers for exchanging ideas — were taken up and work on 2,580 vedikas were completed. The government was ensuring release of ₹ 308 crore to gram panchayats to see that there were no interruptions in the developmental works launched.

“The enhanced cleanliness in the villages has ensured that no cases of dengue were reported during the current year,” the Chief Minister said.