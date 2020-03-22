Telangana

Officials start contact tracing of COVID-19 patient

District gears up for complete lockdown

As the district reported the ‘second confirmed case’ of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, the district administration has geared up to strictly enforce the lockdown of the entire district.

Sources said that a 23-year-old unmarried youth of Kothagudem town, who returned from London a few days ago, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the district was reported over a week ago when a woman of Aswapuram mandal with a travel history to Italy, diagnosed with COVID-19.

The youth, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has already been quarantined in a designated hospital in Hyderabad and his health condition is stated to be stable, sources said.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have initiated the process of contract tracing and already identified around 10 persons, including the family members of the youth, who had been in close contact with him for the past few days.

The predominantly tribal populated district with a long border with both Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh has figured in the list of 75 coronavirus-hit districts all over the country, released by the Central government on Sunday.

