Officials directed to improve COVID vaccination coverage

Minister pulls up officials for laxity

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao expressed his displeasure over the poor performance in administering vaccine to youth aged between 15 and 18 years and asked officials what stopped them from expediting the programme.

“It is not good on your part to delay the vaccination process when government gave clear instructions. Being Minister for Health I am getting a bad name because of you. How can you come to the meeting without full information?” Mr. Harish Rao asked while participating in the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting held at Sangareddy on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over Zilla Parishad Chairperson P. Manjushree and attended by Council Protem Chairman V. Bhupal Reddy, Lok Sabha Member K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs G. Mahipal Reddy, M. Bhupal Reddy, Manick Rao, Ch. Kranthi Kiran, T. Jayaprakash Reddy and MLC Raghottam Reddy, among others.

The Minister focused on the Health department performance constituency-wise and asked why the performance was poor. He has asked them to improve the performance with better planning and coordination. He became serious with officials, including Additional Collector Rajarshi Shah and health officials, for administering vaccine to only 191 youth on the first day of programme and delay in administering the second vaccine.

“Many people will be available at home on Sundays. Make use of it and send health workers house-to-house on that day and see that everyone gets vaccinated. Visit colleges, and administer vaccine to the students,” Mr. Harish Rao directed the officials.

Memorandum given

TPCC working president and MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy attended the ZP meeting and submitted a memorandum to Mr. Harish Rao urging him to continue out patient (OP) services at Sadashivapet old hospital and sanction of funds to the tune of ₹ 200 crore for the beautification of Mahaboobsagar. The Minister immediately directed the officials to continue OP services at the hospital.

The other issues included regularization of layouts in panchayats, funds for CC roads and drains at Sadashivapet and Sangareddy, extending metro rail service from Miyapur to Sangareddy and developing Sangareddy indoor stadium were discussed.