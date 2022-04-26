Officials arrested by ACB

Textile officer held on graft charge

HYDERABAD

Keerthi Venkataramana, assistant director of Handloom and Textile, Siddipet, was arrested on Monday by ACB officials for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹20,000 from president of Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society-Nizamabad K. Ramakrishna for issuing a cheque for₹3,94,500. He was presented before Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court, Karimnagar.