Officials arrested by ACB
Textile officer held on graft charge
HYDERABAD
Keerthi Venkataramana, assistant director of Handloom and Textile, Siddipet, was arrested on Monday by ACB officials for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹20,000 from president of Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society-Nizamabad K. Ramakrishna for issuing a cheque for₹3,94,500. He was presented before Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court, Karimnagar.
