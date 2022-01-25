Official booked for attempt to murder in family dispute

Superintending Engineer of Nagarjunasagar Project in Nalgonda, Korra Dharma, was booked for attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and extortion, based on a petition by his wife Boda Padmaja with the Saidabad police.

Ms. Padmaja in her petition stated that her husband had been harassing and assaulting her. On January 2, she said she was forcibly brought from her rented portion, and two days later she was allegedly fed poison.

The petitioner also claimed that Mr. Dharma and the family members forced her to write a suicide note, and added that a constable of Santosh Nagar police station and another advocate were part of the entire plot.