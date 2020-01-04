Telangana

Officer distributes sweaters to students

Joint Collector pays for them from own funds

Adilabad Joint Collector G. Sandhya Rani on Saturday distributed sweaters among students of urban residential school, Boath. The JC gave away sweaters to 64 students from personal funds, at an informal function which was attended by District Educational Officer A. Ravinder Reddy.

