Nurses and paramedical staff on way to hospital assaulted by Suryapet police

At least 25 nurses and paramedical staff of the Suryapet General Hospital protested the high-handedness of the town police, who allegedly resorted to beating up a few of them when they were on their way to duty on Tuesday.

The group of nurses along with their support staff stood outside the hospital, demanding action and solutions to their everyday problems. According to one of the victims, she was being dropped by her husband in the motorcycle for Tuesday morning duty and a police official wielded his baton on them.

Another senior nurse of the hospital Padma, also alleged that a sub-inspector rank official resorted to beating her and the person who was accompanying her to the workplace.

Refuse to listen

“We leave our families behind and the police resort to such violence. They don’t even listen when we produce our identity cards,” one of them said.

The aggrieved persons also said that the police were asking them to go on foot, rather than being dropped by family members. “If they are so concerned about containing the infection, why not the authorities arrange pick & drop facility for health staff?” the paramedic staff said.

Suryapet police, speaking to The Hindu, however said the whole issue was being blown out of proportion. “There were no nurses involved when the incident took place. The husband of a nurse claimed that he belonged to the Health Department, did not produce the identity when demanded and was rude with field police officials,” the police said. Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran later held a tele-conference with officials, and instructed officials on guidelines in conducting the lockdown efficiently.

“Proving the identity of personnel involved in essential services is a must, and officials should not behave in a harsh or rude manner. Strict action will be taken on those violating the lockdown rule,” he said.