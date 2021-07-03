NTPC to launch its 100 MW solar project at R’gundam in phases

COVID pandemic pushed the timelines, says official

NTPC-Ramagundam has decided to commission the country’s largest floating solar power plant with 100 megawatt capacity coming up at its thermal power project in a phased manner with the launch of 10 MW segment by the month-end.

According to officials of NTPC, they have plans to commission at least 10 to 15 MW segments each every month from now on. The largest power producer in the country is establishing the 100 MW solar plant with a cost of ₹423 crore on the waters of a reservoir constructed to meet the needs of the thermal power project. The solar panels of the project are expected to spread across 450 acres of water holding area.

Stating that the NTPC is focusing on renewable energy, Chief General Manager of NTPC Ramagundam and Telangana thermal power projects Sunil Kumar said but for the delay due to COVID-19 pandemic the commissioning of the floating solar project would have been completed last year itself.

“COVIDd-19 restrictions have affected both the supply of material and deployment of manpower. As a result, we have decided to commission the project in phases in stead of one go, as planned originally,” Mr. Sunil Kumar said adding that they have scheduled commissioning of 10 to 15 MW segments every month from now on.

The largest floating solar power plant is coming up as part of NTPC’s plans to install 60 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2032. The company is also aiming at reducing 10% in net energy intensity or reducing its overall energy generation and supply cost by 2032.

The company officials said a mega floating solar power project of NTPC is being planned at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh with an installed capacity of 600 MW.