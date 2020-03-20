Telangana

NTPC drive against COVID-19

NTPC security officials conducting thermal screening of staff at Ramagundam on Thursday.

Bio-metric punching system discontinued, sanitisers in place

In its fight against COVID-19, the NTPC-Ramagundam have taken a series of initiatives to create awareness among its employees and associate agency workers, and even township residents.

An awareness programme was conducted by Dhanwanthari Hospital in association with Apollo Reach Hospital, Karimnagar, on Thursday. Meanwhile, the bio-metric punching system was discontinued and sanitisers were kept at many places. Also, banners were displayed at strategic locations and pamphlets on dos and don’ts distributed in the township.

The senior management is reviewing the situation and taking necessary steps, as advised by the Central government and corporate centre. The management started thermal screening for people entering the plant premises, and the entry of vendors and visitors restricted.

A six-member Task Force was formed to visit prominent locations such as the main plant, township, guest houses, Telangana project sites, religious places, and NTPC Hospital, among others, to implement the preventive measures.

